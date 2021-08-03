Cancel
It’s that time: Hurricane center watching the eastern Atlantic

By Leigh Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is fast approaching, and the tropics show signs of waking up. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday afternoon was monitoring two tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic near the west coast of Africa. Both are no immediate threat to the U.S., and...

AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
