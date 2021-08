The energy industry is changing. Either proactively or reactively, companies that have existed for decades (sometimes centuries), are being forced to adapt. As shareholder and stakeholder demands continue to increase, incumbent, entrenched companies are being forced to change at a speed that hasn’t been seen before. Both organizationally and operationally, many of these businesses are simply not able to adapt fast enough thereby creating huge opportunities for new companies, especially those who prioritize speed and execution.