RedMagic 6R long-term review: One-trick pony

This story was originally published on Jun 27, 2021 and last updated on Aug 3, 2021. Last year, RedMagic refreshed the RedMagic 5G as the RedMagic 5S, but there weren't many differences between the two, raising the question of why the 5S was necessary to begin with. This year, the RedMagic 6 is seeing a significant change with the looming launch of the RedMagic 6R. The 6R has slimmed down significantly while retaining the majority of its high-end gaming features. For $500, you get a Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a quad camera, a 4200mAh battery that supports 30W charging, all in a package that's easily pocketable. The software still stinks, but there's no arguing that this hardware is a stupendous value.