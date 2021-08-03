Cancel
Franklin, TN

Franklin Resident Resolves Civil Lawsuit with United States

By Press Release
NASHVILLE – John Davis, 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, and the former CEO of Anesthesia Services Associates, PLLC d/b/a Comprehensive Pain Specialists (“CPS”), agreed to a permanent voluntary exclusion from participation in federal procurement and non-procurement programs as part of an agreement to resolve the United States’ civil claims against him, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee.

