Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Days Of Our Lives Comings & Goings: Eileen Davidson Spotted On DOOL Set

By Sandra McIntyre
celebratingthesoaps.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers suggest that Eileen Davidson, former Kristen Dimera, Susan Banks, and Sister Mary Moira, and others). Is Eileen back to reprise one or more of her roles?. Days Of Our Lives Comings & Goings – Lisa Rinna Spots Eileen Davidson. Days of Our Lives Alum...

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deidre Hall
Person
Stacy Haiduk
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Sal Stowers
Person
Chandler Massey
Person
Robert Scott Wilson
Person
Billy Reed
Person
Eileen Davidson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Dool#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Two Week Ahead Spoilers: Nicole’s Lies Exposed? – Ben’s Running Out Of Time

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks, beginning Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 23, reveal Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) confronts his wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Also, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) starts to get through to Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) but is fastly running out of time before she becomes Theo Carver’s (Cameron Johnson) bride.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ciara Victimizing Theo To Punish Ben, Autism Puts Him At Disadvantage

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) seems to remember things from her captivity. However, she was held hostage within the past year. That means she’s either beginning to remember or is lying about the amnesia. If this is true, then she is just using Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson). Due to him having autism, he is vulnerable and is a victim.
Relationshipscelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives News: Lucas Adams Engaged

Days of Our Lives star Lucas Adams shared exciting news on Instagram. He asked girlfriend Shelby Wulfert to marry him and she said yes. “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day…” he wrote, followed by an emoji of a diamond ring. In the accompanying photo, Wulfert is showing off her ring.
TV Seriesfame10.com

NBC Announces New Days Of Our Lives Miniseries Spin-Off

Past and present stars of Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) will unite for a five-episode event entitled Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, NBC has announced. The miniseries will air on Peacock, the network’s streaming service. In a move that will thrill longtime DOOL viewers, actress Lisa Rinna will return...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Greg Rikaart Returns To Days Of Our Lives As Leo Stark

Days Of Our Lives spoilers and updates tease that Greg Rikaart is reprising his role as Leo Stark in the soap’s upcoming spin-off titled Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Rikaart was last seen on Days in 2020 and is currently playing the role of Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Bonnie Tells Kayla Her Secret, Justin Says No To Marriage Proposal

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) tells Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) about her secret. She is going to surprise Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) by proposing to him. However, when the big day arrives and Bonnie pops the question, she is heartbroken to be told no. However, there might be a good reason why Justin won’t marry Bonnie right now.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Lisa Rinna To Return To ‘Days Of Our Lives’ After Dropping Patrick Muldoon Past Relationship Shocker

Lisa Rinna is reprising her role as Billie Reed on “Days of Our Lives” a little more than two years since she exited the long-running show. It has now been confirmed that the 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will be coming back to the well-loved soap opera since departing the show in 2018. The news comes along with NBC’s Monday announcement that the “Days of Our Lives” universe is expanding on its streaming platform, Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Rumors: Hope Brady Captive On DiMera Secret Island?

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) rumors and spoilers suggest there is more to Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) constantly avoiding family functions. Could Hope be on the Dimera’s Secret Island With Sarah Horton (ex-Lindsay Godfrey)?. Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Hope Brady Has Been MIA For Months. Days of Our...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Days of Our Lives Spinoff: Why We’ll Be Watching

Days of Our Lives is expanding on the Peacock streaming service as a new limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Beyond Salem is the first original series from the long-running soap opera, and we are highly anticipating its premiere. Peacock announced that the five-episode series would be bringing back past and present Salem residents. These include Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans. Following a recent two-season renewal, the mother show Days of Our Lives will continue airing its 58th season on NBC until 2023. The show introduced us to many notable characters, showcasing their stories of love, loss, and family in the fictional town of Salem. However, the spinoff series setting is in different parts of the world. We’ll be able to see what their lives look like outside Salem. The characters will be spread out across Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Miami, with one factor unifying them. Peacock shared the official storyline for the series, and it already proved worth waiting (It involves a stolen jewel mystery). We have drawn numerous possibilities from the brief snippet of the plot revealed in a press release. Here’s why we are excited to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: EJ And Belle’s Secret, Revenge Ignites Unexpected Passion

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that EJ DiMera (Dan Feurriegel) and Belle Brady (Martha Madison) seem closer than they should. Although they haven’t done anything inappropriate yet, we have to wonder if they will. There seems to be some chemistry swirling and once they make a pact to punish Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney), revenge could turn into passion.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Abe Urges Theo To Delay Wedding, Is Ciara Beginning To Remember?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) urges Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) to delay his wedding. At first, he was excited about Theo and Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) engagement. So, he must get a bad feeling or notice that Ciara is beginning to get some of her memories back. However, will Theo listen to his dad or proceed as planned?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers After Olympics: Theo’s Secret, Ava’s Heartbreak, Allie’s Change Of Heart

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the soap will not air new episodes until after the Olympics is over. When regular programming resumes on Monday, August 9, what can fans expect? Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson) might be keeping a secret. However, this could redeem him to “CIN” fans. Ava Vitali’s (Tamara Braun) heartbreak compels her to make an unexpected decision. Plus, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) could have a change of heart.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Theo Wants Ben Arrested

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers and updates tease Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal) has forgotten an important part of her past. She cannot remember that she is in love with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara has been determined to marry Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson). She wanted to marry Theo on the same date that she married Ben. Ciara is trying to deny that she could still have feeling for Ben. However, Ben has gotten the help of Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) to take Ciara away from her wedding. Ben hopes that he can get Ciara to remember their love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy