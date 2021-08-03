Fun and Crazy Ways to Celebrate Your Birthday in Sonoma County

You only celebrate your birthday once per year so why not make it a day to remember? Sonoma County is home to world-class wineries and restaurants perfect for birthday celebrations but the area also offers an array of adventurous, unique and outright crazy ways to commemorate your big day. How about jumping out of a plane from 12,000 feet? Or going on a safari on Sonoma’s Serengeti? If this sounds like a great idea to you, click through the gallery for seven fun ways to celebrate your birthday in Sonoma County.