As part of Take-Two's 2022 Q1 earnings results, the publisher announced that Grand Theft Auto V has now shipped over 150 million copies. Take-Two reported that GTA V had shipped 145 million copies back in May, so despite it being almost eight years old now, huge swathes of people are still purchasing the game. This figure will likely increase, too, as on November 11th, Rockstar and Take-Two are launching "expanded and enhanced" versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Rockstar hasn't detailed exactly what will be expanded or enhanced with this new version, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stressed that it won't be just a "simple port."