Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury

Derrick
 4 days ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday. The team had no immediate word on his status.

www.thederrick.com

