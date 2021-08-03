Cancel
Bringing discoveries to light: X-ray science at Argonne

By Argonne National Laboratory
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 25 years, the Advanced Photon Source's intense X-rays have enabled important breakthroughs. With a massive upgrade in the works, scientists will be able to see things at scale never seen before. Every scientific breakthrough begins with an observation. About 125 years ago, our power to observe greatly...

phys.org

Ultrafast X-ray provides new look at plasma discharge breakdown in water

Occurring faster than the speed of sound, the mystery behind the breakdown of plasma discharges in water is one step closer to being understood as researchers pursue applying new diagnostic processes using state-of-the-art X-ray imaging to the challenging subject. These diagnostic processes open the door to a better understanding of...
Huntsville, ALPhys.org

NASA rocket carrying solar X-ray scanner set to launch

The Marshall Grazing Incidence X-ray Spectrometer, or MaGIXS, mission is about to take flight. The launch window opens at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico on July 30. Led by Dr. Amy Winebarger at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, MaGIXS will fly aboard a sounding...
ScienceAPS Physics

Magnetic Skyrmions Could Act as Qubits

Predictions suggest that magnetic quasiparticles known as skyrmions could provide the basis for a novel quantum-computing platform. In the race to build a useful quantum computer, superconducting qubits currently lead the field of possible building blocks for the devices. Now researchers propose a new challenger for this role: a topologically stabilized magnetic feature called a skyrmion. The idea of using skyrmions as qubits has been suggested by Christina Psaroudaki at the California Institute of Technology and Christos Panagopoulos at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, who say that this system should be scalable and easy to manipulate [1].
ScienceNature.com

Role of structural specificity of ZnO particles in preserving functionality of proteins in their corona

Reconfiguration of protein conformation in a micro and nano particle (MNP) protein corona due to interaction is an often-overlooked aspect in drug design and nano-medicine. Mostly, MNP-Protein corona studies focus on the toxicity of nano particles (NPs) in a biological environment to analyze biocompatibility. However, preserving functional specificity of proteins in an NP corona becomes critical for effective translation of nano-medicine. This paper investigates the non-classical interaction between insulin and ZnO MNPs using a classical electrical characterization technique at GHz frequency with an objective to understand the effect of the micro particle (MP) and nanoparticle (NP) morphology on the electrical characteristics of the MNP-Protein corona and therefore the conformation and functional specificity of protein. The MNP-Protein corona was subjected to thermal and enzymatic (papain) perturbation to study the denaturation of the protein. Experimental results demonstrate that the morphology of ZnO particles plays an important role in preserving the electrical characteristics of insulin.
PhysicsNewswise

New Quantum Research Gives Insights Into How Quantum Light Can Be Mastered

Newswise — Los Alamos, N.M., July 21, 2021—A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory propose that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits, a breakthrough that could impact the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing and imaging, as well as energy and momentum harvesting. The results of their study were released yesterday in the journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.
Sciencetheiet.org

Deep learning could help visualise X-ray data in 3D

Scientists in the US have developed a computational framework that they say can create 3D visualisations from X-ray data hundreds of times faster than traditional methods can. According to the scientists at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a versatile solution to the issues posed by big data processing in the medical sector.
AstronomyVoice of America

Science in a Minute: Shortest Gamma Ray Burst Detected

Scientists, using data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope, recently discovered a pulse of powerful gamma radiation that traveled for about half the age of the universe. The high energy burst took place in August 2020 and it only lasted for about one second making it the shortest gamma-ray burst spotted to date.
ChemistryScience Daily

Astonishing diversity: Semiconductor nanoparticles form numerous structures

The structure adopted by lead sulphide nanoparticles changes surprisingly often as they assemble to form ordered superlattices. This is revealed by an experimental study that has been conducted at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III. A team led by the DESY scientists Irina Lokteva and Felix Lehmkühler, from the Coherent X-ray Scattering group headed by Gerhard Grübel, has observed the self-organisation of these semiconductor nanoparticles in real time. The results have been published in the journal Chemistry of Materials. The study helps to better understand the self-assembly of nanoparticles, which can lead to significantly different structures.
ComputersNature.com

A phononic interface between a superconducting quantum processor and quantum networked spin memories

We introduce a method for high-fidelity quantum state transduction between a superconducting microwave qubit and the ground state spin system of a solid-state artificial atom, mediated via an acoustic bus connected by piezoelectric transducers. Applied to present-day experimental parameters for superconducting circuit qubits and diamond silicon-vacancy centers in an optimized phononic cavity, we estimate quantum state transduction with fidelity exceeding 99% at a MHz-scale bandwidth. By combining the complementary strengths of superconducting circuit quantum computing and artificial atoms, the hybrid architecture provides high-fidelity qubit gates with long-lived quantum memory, high-fidelity measurement, large qubit number, reconfigurable qubit connectivity, and high-fidelity state and gate teleportation through optical quantum networks.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Spectroscopic modelling of two high-mass X-ray binaries, Cyg X--3 and 4U 1538--522

We report a detailed modelling of soft X-ray emission lines from two stellar-wind fed Galactic high mass X-ray binary (HMXB) systems, Cyg X-3 and 4U 1538-522, and estimate physical parameters, e.g., hydrogen density, radiation field, chemical abundances, wind velocity, etc. The spectral synthesis code CLOUDY is utilized for this modelling. We model highly ionised X-ray spectral lines such as Fe XXV (6.700 keV), Fe XXVI (6.966 keV), and reproduce the observed line flux values. We find that for Cyg X--3 and 4U 1538-522, the inner radius of the ionised gas is at a distance of 10$^{12.25}$ cm and 10$^{10.43}$ cm respectively from the primary star, which is the main source of ionisation. The densities of the ionised gas for Cyg X--3 and 4U 1538--522 are found to be $\sim$ 10$^{11.35}$ cm$^{-3}$ and 10$^{11.99}$ cm$^{-3}$, respectively. The corresponding wind velocities are 2000 km s$^{-1}$ and 1500 km s$^{-1}$. The respective predicted hydrogen column densities for Cyg X--3 and 4U 1538--522 are $10^{23.2}$ cm$^{-2}$ and 10$^{22.25}$ cm$^{-2}$. In addition, we find that a magnetic field affects the strength of the spectral lines through cyclotron cooling. Hence, we perform separate model comparisons including a magnetic field for both the sources. Most of the parameters, except the hydrogen column density, have similar values with and without a magnetic field. We estimate that the most probable strength of the magnetic field for Cyg X--3 and 4U 1538--522, where the Fe XXV and Fe XXVI lines originate, is $\sim$ 10$^{2.5}$G.
PhysicsAPS physics

Trapped Electrons and Ions as Particle Detectors

Electrons and ions trapped with electromagnetic fields have long served as important high-precision metrological instruments, and more recently have also been proposed as a platform for quantum information processing. Here we point out that these systems can also be used as highly sensitive detectors of passing charged particles, due to the combination of their extreme charge-to-mass ratio and low-noise quantum readout and control. In particular, these systems can be used to detect energy depositions many orders of magnitude below typical ionization scales. As illustrations, we suggest some applications in particle physics. We outline a nondestructive time-of-flight measurement capable of sub-eV energy resolution for slowly moving, collimated particles. We also show that current devices can be used to provide competitive sensitivity to models where ambient dark matter particles carry small electric millicharges.
PhysicsAPS physics

Skyrmion Qubits: A New Class of Quantum Logic Elements Based on Nanoscale Magnetization

We introduce a new class of primitive building blocks for realizing quantum logic elements based on nanoscale magnetization textures called skyrmions. In a skyrmion qubit, information is stored in the quantum degree of helicity, and the logical states can be adjusted by electric and magnetic fields, offering a rich operation regime with high anharmonicity. By exploring a large parameter space, we propose two skyrmion qubit variants depending on their quantized state. We discuss appropriate microwave pulses required to generate single-qubit gates for quantum computing, and skyrmion multiqubit schemes for a scalable architecture with tailored couplings. Scalability, controllability by microwave fields, operation time scales, and readout by nonvolatile techniques converge to make the skyrmion qubit highly attractive as a logical element of a quantum processor.
ElectronicsNewswise

Flexible, Wearable X-Ray Detector Doesn’t Require Heavy Metals

Newswise — X-ray imaging is a fast and painless way for doctors to see inside a person. But radiation detectors, which go under the body part being imaged, are rigid panels that contain harmful heavy metals, such as lead and cadmium. Now, researchers in ACS’ Nano Letters report a proof-of-concept wearable X-ray detector prepared from nontoxic metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) layered between flexible plastic and gold electrodes for high-sensitivity sensing and imaging.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Structure determination

Halima Mouhib, Bas Stringer, Hugo van Ingen, Jose Gavaldá-García, Katharina Waury, Sanne Abeln, K. Anton Feenstra. While many good textbooks are available on Protein Structure, Molecular Simulations, Thermodynamics and Bioinformatics methods in general, there is no good introductory level book for the field of Structural Bioinformatics. This book aims to give an introduction into Structural Bioinformatics, which is where the previous topics meet to explore three dimensional protein structures through computational analysis. We provide an overview of existing computational techniques, to validate, simulate, predict and analyse protein structures. More importantly, it will aim to provide practical knowledge about how and when to use such techniques. We will consider proteins from three major vantage points: Protein structure quantification, Protein structure prediction, and Protein simulation & dynamics.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

100-Qubit Quantum Computing System Unveiled

Atom Computing, a quantum computing startup, has announced a quantum computing system with unparalleled capabilities. The company's first-generation Phoenix system can pack as many as 100 qubits that are said to be 'exceptionally' stable with long coherence times, thus providing extreme performance potential. Separately, the company announced that it had secured over $15 million in Series A funding and hired a new CEO.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard researchers part of new NSF AI research institute

Harvard University researchers will take leading roles in a new National Science Foundation (NSF) artificial intelligence research institute housed at the University of Washington (UW). The UW-led AI Institute for Dynamic Systems is among 11 new AI research institutes announced today by the NSF. Na Li, the Gordon McKay Professor...

