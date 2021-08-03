Cancel
Nashville, TN

TBI Agents Investigating Nashville Officer-Involved Shooting

By Press Release
At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and as outlined in the memorandum of understanding between his office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Tuesday morning.

