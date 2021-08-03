Cancel
Cave Canem Poetry Fellows & Faculty

By Lynne Thompson
lapl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June 2021, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the literary organization Cave Canem which was established to educate, promote, and support Black poets. I’ve shared the work of just a few during this month’s podcasts, however, the list of poets—both Fellows and Faculty—and their recent books merits further mention and I’m happy to provide a partial list to get readers started—and to remind them to discover other collections on their own!

