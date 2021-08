DETROIT – The mother and father of a 4-year-old girl are facing charges after their daughter shot herself in the hip with a handgun she found in their home. It is alleged that around 3 p.m. on July 27, the 4-year-old picked up an unsecured handgun and shot herself in the right hip while at a home on the 1900 block of Chene Street in Detroit. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.