Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for public's help identifying vehicle burglary suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect. On July 29 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:10 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred outside a gym at 4530 South Carson Street in Carson City. The victim’s car window was broken and a wallet was taken. The victim’s bank card was used about fifteen minutes later at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.