Boone County man charged with sexually abusing a juvenile
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A Boone County man, already charged with stalking, now faces a sexual abuse charge. Joshua Goins, 32, allegedly masturbated next to a juvenile. Deputies said they originally got a complaint that a man had sexually abused a juvenile in June. That's when they said they determined Goins had masturbated while sitting right next to the juvenile. Investigators have not said if Goins knew the juvenile or where this allegedly happened.local12.com
Comments / 0