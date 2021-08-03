Kishani Choudhury
Kishani Choudhury has been appointed to Branch Manager of the Schenectady office for Saratoga National Bank. She will oversee operations and build banking relationships with her more than 18 years of local banking experience. She is a member of the Women in Business Committee at the Chamber of So. Saratoga and participates with Business Network International Upstate New York. She is also a board member of CAPTAIN Community Human Services and is active in local children’s program outreach.www.bizjournals.com
