Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Blinken presses Afghan president to accelerate peace talks, condemns Taliban attacks

By Ian Swanson
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpG4K_0bGar46s00
© © Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to accelerate peace talks with the Taliban and condemned recent attacks by the militant group, which is quickly making gains in the region.

Blinken, who spoke with Ghani by phone, “emphasized the need to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“Both leaders condemned the ongoing Taliban attacks, which show little regard for human life and human rights, and deplored the loss of innocent Afghan lives and displacement of the civilian population," Price added.

The call comes a day after Blinken called recent reports of atrocities committed by the Taliban “deeply disturbing and totally unacceptable.”

Attacks by the Taliban on civilians have grown so violent, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul earlier this week accused the group of committing war crimes.

And the United Nations reported last week that civilian deaths have been on the rise in Afghanistan, with the number of people killed in May and June on par with the casualties suffered in the previous four months.

Peace talks, meanwhile, have largely stalled between the Afghani government and the Taliban as the insurgent group has made considerable gains in the country amid the United States withdrawal of troops.

But the Taliban, which on Tuesday took control of nine of the 10 districts in the Helmand provincial capital, are reportedly showing little interest in talks while they are seizing areas.

Blinken on Monday warned the group that it risks complete international isolation if it continues its offensive and ignores the negotiations.

“The Taliban has repeatedly said that they seek in the future a number of things: international recognition, international support; they want their leaders to be able to travel freely around the world; they would like sanctions lifted on them. And none of those things are going to be possible if the Taliban seeks to take the country by force and commits the kind of atrocities that have been reported,” Blinken said at a State Department briefing.

Ghani, meanwhile, has blamed the U.S.’s “sudden” decision to withdraw troops from the region for the worsening security situation in the country.

The United States’ pullout is now more than 95 percent complete, and all troops are set to be out of the country by Aug. 31.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

297K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#War Crimes#Afghans#State Department#The U S Embassy#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US condemns attacks bearing 'hallmark' of Taliban

The United States condemned blasts that shook Kabul on Tuesday, suggesting it was likely they were carried out by Taliban insurgents. "We're not in a position to attribute it officially just yet but of course it does bear all the hallmarks of the spate of Taliban attacks that we have seen in recent weeks," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken holds talks with Afghan reconciliation council head

Washington DC [US], August 5 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation about the Biden administration's intention to reach a political settlement to end the ongoing war in the country. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Afghan...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

Taliban expresses displeasure with US visa offer

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): Taliban on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the United States government for offering visas to interpreters and other workers who previously allied with the US forces during their operations in the war-torn country. "The offer of visas and encouragement to leave their home country by...
WorldBirmingham Star

94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): Over 90 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists were killed; and 16 others suffered injuries in security operations conducted by Afghan forces in the past 24 hours in the city of Lashkar Gah, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced on Friday. Last week, heavy fighting erupted between Taliban...
WorldBoston Globe

Taliban claim responsibility for major attack in Afghan capital

KABUL — The Taliban claimed responsibility Wednesday for an attack on the home of a top military official in Kabul that killed eight people, highlighting the insurgents’ ability to strike in the heart of the Afghan capital as they continue their sweeping military campaign. The raid began around 8 p.m....
WorldNorman Transcript

Afghanistan’s situation rapidly deteriorating, US envoy warns

The Afghan government is too weak to win a negotiated settlement without a new military strategy, the U.S. envoy to the war-ravaged country said Tuesday. “The situation is very concerning, and our expectation is that both the government and the Talibs would focus on a political settlement,” Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, said at the Aspen Security Forum. With the Taliban surging, it’s now necessary for the government to find its “military bearings,” he said.
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Taliban take much of provincial capital in south Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban pressed ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, capturing nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital, residents and officials said. Afghan government forces launched airstrikes, backed by the U.S., in a desperate effort to defend the city of Lashkar Gah.
Politicsdallassun.com

Afghan Foreign Minister speaks to Jaishankar

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar called on his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday to 'discuss convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan'. Taking to Twitter, Atmar said that United Nations and the international community must play a greater...
WorldBirmingham Star

Afghanistan: UN mission demands end to fighting as Taliban advance

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, as the Taliban continues a ground assault in the south of the country. UNAMA said civilians are bearing the brunt of the violence as fighting enters cities, according to a post...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Blinken, Ghani, Confirm US Commitment to Afghanistan in Call

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the American commitment to Afghanistan Tuesday during a call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, they discussed the need to "accelerate peace negotiations" and achieve an "inclusive" political settlement that allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy