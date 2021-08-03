Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Did You Know That You Cannot Kill Snakes In Arkansas?

By Wes
Posted by 
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This time of year we don't see many snakes because of the heat, but we all know they are lying in wait to come out and scare the crap out of us when we least expect. Did you know that snakes are illegal to kill in Arkansas?. I have been...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Kill It#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Have You Driven On The Most Dangerous Road In Arkansas?

We drive everywhere. To work to school, even for trips and errands, but how safe are the roads we drive on?. Did you know that the most dangerous road in Arkansas is Interstate 530? I 530 runs 47 miles from Pine Bluff to Little Rock. An accident occurred once every 4.2 miles. This puts it in the number one spot for the entire state. Interstate 30 in Arkansas is the second most dangerous in the state. Interstate 40 is in third place.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Arkansas Couple Win An RV From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

A couple from Tumbling Shoals Arkansas drove home a brand new Winnebago 'Solis' RV yesterday. Eddie and Joyce Hightower won the RV in a contest called "Wheel's Win A Winnebago Giveaway" from the famous TV show Wheel of Fortune. I had a chance to meet the couple yesterday in Conway Arkansas for the giveaway and learned all about them.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 5

Here are your latest figures for the Texarkana area regarding COVID-19, including raw numbers/charts for current cases, probable cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Christus St Michael is holding a Vaccination Clinic this Friday and Saturday at the Conference Center located at 2604 St Michael Dr. They request that you use the West entrance of Medical Plaza West to access the vaccine clinic. Parents or guardians must accompany children under the age of 18. Friday hours are 7 AM - 1 PM, Saturday hours are 10 AM - 2 PM. This will be a Pfizer-only vaccine clinic. For more information on where to find a vaccine, see below.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

‘Hobbs Helping Hand Contest’ July Winner

We are so happy to give a helping hand out to some of our listeners. It's the Hobbs Helping Hand Contest tanks to our friends at Hobbs Manufactured Homes. A big congratulations to our July winner Shannon King of Wake Village winning a $100 Visa Card. Get ready for another...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the country sounds of "Clay Logan", and local favorite "Heather Linn" to the rocking sounds of "LA Roxx" you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

ER Physician Says No More ICU Beds in Arkansas

As of July 20, the COVID delta variant in Arkansas makes up 83 percent of all cases in the United States and shows no sign of letting up anytime soon. A report today from the Times Record in Fort Smith indicates that there are no more ICU beds available in the state due to the rising cases. An emergency room doctor, Dr. J.F. Curry announced on her social media page that all ICU beds are being used for COVID patients to recover leaving no beds for other medical procedures such as heart attacks, or other medical traumas. Dr. Curry has said they have reached out to neighboring states to see if they have any ICU beds but they are full up too.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Eagle 106.3

This Hidden Gem Park Near Texarkana Has Camping, And A Shooting Range

Did you know that this Texarkana area hidden gem park has camping and a shooting range?. Well, the answer to the question is yes we have a park in Miller County that has primitive camping and a shooting range. Alex Smith park is actually 11 miles south of Texarkana and is a park I had no idea even existed until a couple of years ago. Just a short trip from Highway 49 south you will find the signs showing you the Highway 237 exit to Alex Smith Park.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Airport Receives Grant to Add Daily Houston Flights

Great news for Texarkana Regional Airport. Not only are they building a second terminal but now they might have an idea about what airline will occupy that terminal. The Texarkana Regional Airport has announced that they have received a grant for $884,722 will make daily flights to Houston a big possibility with a United Airlines partner.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Two More Baby Giraffes Welcomed At The Forth Worth Zoo

Two new baby giraffes at the Fort Worth Zoo make for three in total this year born in North Texas. That's right, two more giraffes have been born at the Fort Worth Zoo: a male born July 1, weighing 145 pounds and standing exactly 6 feet tall, and a female born July 11, weighing 132 pounds, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall. This brings the baby count to three this summer after Lucchese’s birth on May 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy