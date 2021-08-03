Did You Know That You Cannot Kill Snakes In Arkansas?

Here are your latest figures for the Texarkana area regarding COVID-19, including raw numbers/charts for current cases, probable cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Christus St Michael is holding a Vaccination Clinic this Friday and Saturday at the Conference Center located at 2604 St Michael Dr. They request that you use the West entrance of Medical Plaza West to access the vaccine clinic. Parents or guardians must accompany children under the age of 18. Friday hours are 7 AM - 1 PM, Saturday hours are 10 AM - 2 PM. This will be a Pfizer-only vaccine clinic. For more information on where to find a vaccine, see below.
