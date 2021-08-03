Did You Know That You Cannot Kill Snakes In Arkansas?

As of July 20, the COVID delta variant in Arkansas makes up 83 percent of all cases in the United States and shows no sign of letting up anytime soon. A report today from the Times Record in Fort Smith indicates that there are no more ICU beds available in the state due to the rising cases. An emergency room doctor, Dr. J.F. Curry announced on her social media page that all ICU beds are being used for COVID patients to recover leaving no beds for other medical procedures such as heart attacks, or other medical traumas. Dr. Curry has said they have reached out to neighboring states to see if they have any ICU beds but they are full up too.