In the past few weeks, the Mariners have played very exciting, very competitive baseball. So competitive that they went out and made some moves that are equal parts win-now and win-later. One of those moves was a trade that sent Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to the Astros in exchange for Abraham Toro and Joe Smith. Given the betrayal that players voiced immediately after the trade, you have to think that the Mariners think highly of Toro. And after nearly two weeks’ worth of games in a Mariners uniform, you can see why.