5 ​Castles to Stay in During Your Next Trip to the UK

Doing backstroke in the pool of the Mandarin Oriental, blowing like a whale, I wondered why so many murder mysteries are set in hotels. They’re a lazy way to bring everyone together. In reality, everyone would be far too chilled to do any murdering. Staying in a hotel, or at least a half-decent one, is always a window into your most idle and decadent self, a version of you that has four-course breakfasts, wears slippers and uses six towels every time you take a bath. How could you summon up the energy to kill someone when you can’t be bothered to go downstairs for a cup of tea? Commuters on a crowded clammy Tube train which has just broken down: those are your potential criminals.