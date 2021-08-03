Delaware Public Media remembers Dennis Rochford

All of us at Delaware Public Media are saddened by the news that one of our board members,. Dennis Rochford, passed away on July 31. Denny was among the earliest supporters of the need for a Delaware-centric NPR affiliate, and he was part of the small group in 2009 that founded what we know today as DPM. Denny was a founding board member and tireless supporter since the start, at various times serving as board chair, chair of the nominating and governance committee, and member of the executive and finance committees. He was a steadfast champion of our success and a tireless advocate on our behalf.