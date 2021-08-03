Cancel
TUES: New Mexico Sets Rules To Launch Pandemic Debt Collection, + More

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico Sets Rules To Launch Pandemic Debt Collection -- Morgan Lee, Associated Press. New Mexico’s state court system is taking steps to ease financial pain as consumer debt comes due along with consequences for mortgages that went unpaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrative Office of the Courts on Monday announced staggered deadlines for a return to debt collection orders that can be used to garnish wages or seize property to pay off consumer debt.

EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, a U.N. climate panel said in a landmark report Monday, warning the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come. Humans are "unequivocally" to blame, the report from...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Here are the key parts of Democrats' $3.5T budget resolution

Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled a $3.5 trillion budget resolution they aim to pass without Republican support, paving the way for boosting spending in a number of key areas in line with the president’s legislative agenda through a process called reconciliation. Democrats say the massive spending framework would unlock funding...
EconomyNBC News

The U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history

In another drastic reminder of just how fundamentally the pandemic has distorted the labor market, the number of open jobs soared to a record 10.1 million in June, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. As the economy rebounds — even while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in poorly vaccinated parts of the United States — businesses are scrambling to add staff.

