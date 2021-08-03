TUES: New Mexico Sets Rules To Launch Pandemic Debt Collection, + More
New Mexico Sets Rules To Launch Pandemic Debt Collection -- Morgan Lee, Associated Press. New Mexico’s state court system is taking steps to ease financial pain as consumer debt comes due along with consequences for mortgages that went unpaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrative Office of the Courts on Monday announced staggered deadlines for a return to debt collection orders that can be used to garnish wages or seize property to pay off consumer debt.www.kunm.org
Comments / 0