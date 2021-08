UBER - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 58 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of $1.02. Total revenues of $3,929 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,740.3 million. The top line rose significantly year over year (improved 35% sequentially), primarily due to recovery in its mobility operations. Despite this better-than-expected performance, shares of the company declined more than 4% in after-market trading on Aug 4.