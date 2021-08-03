Tyler, The Creator tour sets El Paso as stop for February 2022

Tuesday, Tyler, The Creator announced his Spring 2022 North American tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown would be making a stop in the Sun City. The announcement arrives on the heels of his critically-acclaimed album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts upon its release, as well as a trio of sold-out, underplay shows in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York City the week following the album’s release, a show-stopping performance at this year’s BET awards, and a headlining set at Lollapalooza 2021.