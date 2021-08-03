Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Tyler, The Creator tour sets El Paso as stop for February 2022

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, Tyler, The Creator announced his Spring 2022 North American tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown would be making a stop in the Sun City. The announcement arrives on the heels of his critically-acclaimed album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts upon its release, as well as a trio of sold-out, underplay shows in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York City the week following the album’s release, a show-stopping performance at this year’s BET awards, and a headlining set at Lollapalooza 2021.

elpasoheraldpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Houston, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
Charlotte, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Columbus, TX
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Diego, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amway Center#Washington Dc#Wells Fargo Center#New York City#Spring 2022#North American#Lollapalooza 2021#Billboard Complex Gq#Pitchfork#Gq Magazine#Don Haskins Center 02 16#Mo Cable#Dahmer Arena 02 20#Il United Center 02 24#Wi Fiserv Forum#Mi#Ma Dcu Center 03 04#Qc#Nc#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 1

Community Policy