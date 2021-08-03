Cancel
Norfolk Southern (NSC) Cheers Investors With 10% Dividend Hike

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNSC - Free Report) announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend. The move underscores the company’s sound financial position and its commitment to reward shareholders. Norfolk Southern raised its dividend by 10 cents to $1.09 per share (or $4.36 annually). The amount will be paid out to shareholders on Aug 20, of record as of Aug 9. The company has paid dividend for 156 consecutive quarters.

