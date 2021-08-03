EWEB fells more than 250 trees before state order halts south Eugene water reservoir project
Tree-cutting at a controversial Eugene Water & Electric Board drinking water reservoir construction site was temporarily halted late in the afternoon Monday, the day it began. Work crews at an EWEB-owned forest in the South Hills, where EWEB intends to build its reservoirs, cut down hundreds of trees Monday before the utility's attorney was informed of a Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals stay on the project, according to EWEB spokesman Joe Harwood.www.registerguard.com
Comments / 1