WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police responding to a possible burglary last week in Wilson found a man and a teenage girl dead from a murder-suicide, according to a news release. On Thursday just after 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a possible burglary along the 200 block of Canal Street NE in Wilson. They arrived to find an open window and two people dead inside the residence, the release said.