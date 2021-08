On the latest episode of the At the Buzzer, Jack and Sam are joined by boss Jon Woods to discuss the latest conference realignment drama. Report surfaced this past week that Texas and Oklahoma — of whom Jon supports over Colorado — will reportedly leave the Big XII for the SEC. As a result, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have made plans to pick the bones of the Big XII’s remains. Not only is the huge deal for the conference themselves, but the SEC is setting itself up to become a super league of some sorts, Jack will explain.