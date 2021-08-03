Dick Broadcasting announces new radio station to serve Hispanic community of ENC
New Bern, NC, August 3, 2021– Dick Broadcasting is excited to announce the creation of eastern North Carolina’s newest radio station: La Pantera 105.5 FM. Why La Pantera? It translates to “The Panther”! This represents our effort to aggressively serve the Hispanic/Latino community. Why Hispanic? We did extensive research about the Hispanic population in eastern North Carolina, and found that Jacksonville and Onslow county have 63% more Hispanics than the North Carolina average. The Hispanic population in Jacksonville has grown 41% since 2010. We recognized that the Hispanic/Latino community was underserved.www.wnct.com
Comments / 0