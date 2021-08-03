National Weather Service makes changes to better communicate threats to the public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe weather is no stranger to our area, and it’s important to be aware of when threatening weather may strike. The National Weather Service recently changed the way it communicates severe threats to the public by adding “Damage Threat Tags” to severe thunderstorm warnings. The ‘baseline’ tag is the threshold for a storm to be classified as severe: 1″ hail and/or 58 mph winds. However, the ‘considerable’ and ‘destructive’ tags are meant to grab the public’s attention about a storm’s severity and impacts.