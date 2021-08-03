Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Anti-discrimination training for NJ social service agencies

By Rhonda Schaffler
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Effort to overcome reluctance of homeless in LGBTQI+ community to access services over fears of discrimination. For homeless members of the LGBTQI+ community, there has been a reluctance to access available services over fears of discrimination. So the Department of Human Services has partnered with Rutgers University and the Hudson Pride Center to provide anti-discrimination training to social service agencies.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Service#Rutgers University#The Hudson Pride Center#Dhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public HealthSidney Herald

Guidance issued for new anti-vaccine discrimination legislation

During the 2021 session, Montana sate legislators approved HB702 which prohibits the requirement of “vaccine passports” or discrimination against those who choose not to reveal their vaccination status and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the legislation into law shortly afterwards. On Wednesday, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and the Department of Health and Human Services released guidelines for that legislation.
Athol, MAAthol Daily News

Recovery Center, social service agencies topic at Downtown Vitality Committee meeting

ATHOL — The topic of social service agencies in downtown Athol generally, and the North Quabbin Recovery Center specifically, generated extensive discussion at the most recent meeting of the Downtown Vitality Committee on July 13. Heather Bialecki-Canning, executive director of the North Quabbin Community Coalition, which operates the treatment facility, was on hand to stress that such agencies add to — rather than detract from — a vibrant downtown.
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Local social service agencies help people evacuated from Welcome Inn

QUINCY, Ill., (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup says the city has turned to several social service agencies to help those affected by Tuesday’s evacuation. 300 to 400 people were affected by Tuesday’s evacuation of the Welcome Inn. Some were forced to find alternative housing options, and some are still...
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

AG’s Office provides grant funding for Fitchburg social service agency

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey recently announced her office is awarding nearly $300,000 in grant funding to 74 organizations, including Fitchburg’s Making Opportunity Count Inc., to fund summer jobs for young people that are focused on promoting health and wellness, according to a press release from the AG’s office.
EducationNHPR

New N.H. Law Shifts Burden Of Proof To School Districts In Special Education Services Disputes

Gov. Chris Sununu has signed into law a bill designed to help parents who are fighting with their school district over special education services. Until now, parents had to supply proof that a special education plan wasn’t sufficient for their child. Under the new law, the school must provide proof that the plan is appropriate in disputes over special education services at the state Department of Education.
EconomyBrookings Institution

Hutchins Roundup: Social Security benefits, hiring discrimination, and more

Studies in this week’s Hutchins Roundup find older workers retired at higher rates during the pandemic but did not increase claims for Social Security benefits, some large U.S. firms systemically discriminate against Black applicants, and more. Want to receive the Hutchins Roundup as an email? Sign up here to get...
Hull, MANew Haven Register

Former school superintendent alleges anti-gay discrimination

HULL, Mass. (AP) — The former superintendent of Hull public schools alleges in a lawsuit that he was discriminated against because he is gay and his firing has made it impossible for him to land a new job in education. Michael Devine alleges breach of contract, defamation, a civil rights...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KRMG

Social Services Hub launched in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Landlord-Tenant Resource Center and Tulsa County District Courts have partnered up to get landlords and tenants the resources they need. Tenants will be provided with a one-page document when they receive their Court Summons (eviction notices) pointing them to available resources. In addition to listing resources, the document will connect tenants to the newly formed Tulsa County FED Docket Social Services Hub.
Douglas County, WAWenatchee World

Social Services VACANCY ON T...

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on its three-member Board of Fire Commissioners. To apply, please submit a letter of interest to Terri Woods, District Secretary, 377 Eastmont Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 or twoods@douglasfire2.org. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, September 7, 2021. For more info: www.douglasfire2.org.
SocietyThe Guardian

Advocates say NSW anti-discrimination laws are failing vulnerable

New South Wales’ “terrible” anti-discrimination laws are worse than second-rate and are failing the state’s most vulnerable, a coalition of community and rights groups say. The state’s Anti-Discrimination Act was introduced in 1977 and, despite piecemeal changes since, is now seen as outdated and seriously flawed. Critics say the act...
Nursing HomesHerald & Review

Social Security: More Social Security services available online

You’re in control with the many services available online through my Social Security. Creating a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home or on the go. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:. • Request a replacement Social Security card (in one of the...
Union City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Murphy signs tenant assistance bill, calls out anti-vaccine protesters

Murphy: ‘We will be injecting an additional $500 million in direct tenant relief’. On Wednesday, Union City mayor and state Sen. Brian Stack turned out a huge crowd for Gov. Phil Murphy, who — on the day his Republican rival in the gubernatorial race announced his running mate — was signing legislation aimed at safeguarding tenants hit hard by COVID-19 from eviction.
Brunswick County, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Burkett retiring as Dir. of Social Services

LAWRENCEVILLE – Debbie Burkett will retire as Director of the Brunswick County Department of Social Services, a position she has held since 2011, and she has 36 years of service. The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors recognized Burkett at the June meeting, presented her with a framed copy of the...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Announces Vaccine Mandate for Workers in Health Care Facilities and High-Risk Congregate Settings

Trenton NJ, Governor Phil Murphy today announced that all workers in certain state and private health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week. This requirement will help increase protection against the spread of COVID-19, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, to vulnerable populations who have been hardest hit during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy