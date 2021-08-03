Anti-discrimination training for NJ social service agencies
Effort to overcome reluctance of homeless in LGBTQI+ community to access services over fears of discrimination. For homeless members of the LGBTQI+ community, there has been a reluctance to access available services over fears of discrimination. So the Department of Human Services has partnered with Rutgers University and the Hudson Pride Center to provide anti-discrimination training to social service agencies.www.njspotlight.com
