A woman says an Alaska Airlines flight attendant shamed her outfit: 'I've never felt more degraded'

Sierra Steadman said on TikTok that an Alaska Airlines flight attendant shamed her for her clothing.

Steadman said in a video that the flight attendant grabbed her arm and yelled at her while boarding.

Steadman said she had "never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad."

A TikTok user named Sierra Steadman said in a video that an Alaska Airlines flight attendant shamed her for her clothing while she was boarding a flight.

In the video, which has gained 6 million views since it was posted on Sunday, Steadman can be seen wearing a mask while crying and shaking her head. The on-screen text reads "when the flight attendant s1uT shames you in front of the whole plane and threatens to kick you off you for what your wearing."

Steadman captioned the video "ive never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad. F ALASKA AIRLINES!" Steadman and representatives for Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In a follow-up video posted on Sunday , Steadman shared an image of the outfit she said she wore to board the plane: shorts, a crop top, and a full-zip sweatshirt.

In a video posted on Monday , Steadman said that while she was boarding the plane, the flight attendant stopped her and asked her to zip up her jacket. Steadman said she started to do so and continued walking to her seat.

Then the flight attendant grabbed her arm, pulled her back, and started "yelling at me in front of everybody," Steadman said in the video.

"I had no problem with her asking me to zip up my jacket," Steadman said. "You know what, it's her plane. She works on the plane. If that is what she wants, then I will zip up my jacket."

She added, "My problem is with how she acted after I complied with her request."

In a separate TikTok post on Monday, Steadman shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from Alaska Airlines to her mother .

Steadman doesn't appear to have shared any correspondence from her mother to the airline. The email, addressed to Shannon, acknowledged that she had contacted the company about her and her daughter's experience on a flight out of Seattle.

"You and your daughter should expect nothing less than to be treated with the utmost respect, compassion and care," the email said. "It is truly disappointing to hear that you both did not feel that way during boarding and during the interactions with our Flight Attendant. We want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously and have shared your concern with our Inflight Management team that will conduct an internal investigation."

An Alaska Airlines representative said in a statement to the Daily Mirror that the company was "in contact with Sierra and her family" and that it was "committed to finding out what happened and taking all appropriate action."