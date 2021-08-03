Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers

Walmart is now requiring some of its employees and managers to get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs. “As Dr. Cheryl Pegus and Donna Morris recently shared, we are taking additional steps to continue prioritizing the health and safety of our associates. As a follow-up to their note, I want to share some more information,” a letter to employees read this week. “As we all know, the pandemic is not over, and the Delta variant has led to an increase in infection rates across much of the U.S. Given this, we have made the decision to require all market, regional and divisional associates who work in multiple facilities and all campus office associates to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have an approved exception. This includes all new hires.”