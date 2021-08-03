Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Steps Down Following Harassment Lawsuit & Employee Walkout

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lV7dc_0bGaojuf00
Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack has stepped down from his post, nearly two weeks after an investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing exposed numerous allegations of harassment and a “frat boy” work place culture within Activision Blizzard.

The World of Warcraft and Overwatch publisher announced the executive reshuffling on Tuesday via a statement that also states that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will co-lead upon Brack’s departure.

“Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust,” the statement read.

A letter from Activision president and COO Daniel Alegre expanded on the Blizzard letter, detailing more information about Brack’s decision to step down.

Watch on Deadline

“With Jen and Mike assuming their new roles, J. Allen Brack is leaving the company new opportunities,” the Activision post read.

Brack was one of two Blizzard workers specifically cited in the California Lawsuit, which claimed that “numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation were made to Defendants’ human resources personnel and executives, including to” the now former Blizzard exec.

Less than a week before Brack’s departure, Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout to protest the toxic working conditions alleged in the lawsuit. The protest took place at the company’s main campus in Irvine, CA. Leading up to the protest, employees penned an open letter criticizing the company’s response to the lawsuit. Employees also compiled a list of demands calling for more transparency on multiple levels.

#ActiBlizzWalkout, the hashtag representing the protest on social media, held the No. 1 trending spot on Twitter on the day of the walkout. Beyond employees, members of the gaming community including consumers held off on playing any Activision Blizzard titles to show solidarity for the employees seeking change.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Activision Blizzard#Walkout#The Blizzard#Coo Daniel Alegre#The California Lawsuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Related
California StateFudzilla

Activision Blizzard President falls on sword

Activision Blizzard President J. Allen Brack is stepping down from the company after Blizzard was sued by the state of California for discriminating against women and fostering a "frat boy" culture that entailed sexual harassment and discrimination. He will be replaced by two executive vice presidents, who will serve as co-leaders.
BusinessPlayStation LifeStyle

Activision Blizzard Sued by Shareholders for Misleading Statements and Failure to Disclose DFEH Investigation

It looks like Activision Blizzard‘s legal woes have only just begun. A class-action complaint filed by the Rosen Law firm on behalf of shareholders states that the company’s executives continued to make false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose that it was under investigation for discrimination and harassment by California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), which ultimately resulted in a lawsuit.
BusinessNME

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick tells investors “people will be held accountable for their actions”

In an opening statement to investors, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick addressed the company’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit and action surrounding further allegations. Speaking to investors during a second-quarter 2021 financial results call yesterday (August 3), Kotick has stated “people will be held accountable for their actions” regarding allegations of...
BusinessTheSixthAxis

Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders, as staff form ABK Workers Alliance

Activision Blizzard has been sued for a second time, as shareholders argue that they have been harmed by executives withholding information over the sexual previously filed DFEH sexual harassment lawsuit. Additionally, some of the company’s staff have formed a coalition to push back against statements made and actions taken by the company following the scandal’s break.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

ViacomCBS Postpones Return To Offices; CEO Lays Out Vaccination & Masking Guidelines

ViacomCBS employees won’t be returning to their offices until October 18 “at the very earliest,” CEO Bob Bakish said in a memo to staff today (read it below). He also said the company will continue to require employees currently working at U.S. locations “to be fully vaccinated” and wear masks. He said executives are “assessing if we will make this vaccination requirement mandatory for all employees returning to the office” in the plan’s next phase. The memo obtained by Deadline says the company is delaying its overall plan’s “Green Phase” – when most staffers will go into their offices – and will...
Businesspcinvasion.com

J. Allen Brack is leaving Blizzard Entertainment

J. Allen Brack is leaving the company following the filing of a harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard. Two weeks ago, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing it of fostering “frat boy” culture, sexual harassment, and discrimination. His departure was...
BusinessPosted by
SVG

Activision Blizzard Makes A Surprising Decision About Leadership

Activision Blizzard is facing serious allegations in a lawsuit highlighting the company's toxic work environment and history of alleged sexual harassment. For the most part, things at Blizzard ground to a halt after news of the lawsuit broke. "World of Warcraft" essentially stopped development and gamers began protesting Blizzard with their time and money. After having time to organize, a staggering number of Activision Blizzard employees protested the company's behavior with an open letter and an eventual walkout (via Kotaku). Even Blizzard's co-founder, Mike Morhaime, said he felt that he'd failed his former company and its employees. Lightly put, things are not going well for Activision Blizzard — but an August 3 announcement signaled that changes might be coming to the company.
BusinessVentureBeat

J. Allen Brack’s short, tumultuous run in charge of Blizzard is over

Activision Blizzard announced today on its site that J. Allen Brack is no longer president of Blizzard. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be leading the studio going forward. This move comes a couple of weeks after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for sex discrimination in the workplace. Brack was named in the report, one of only two people specifically called out, for failing to address issues of sexual harassments at Blizzard. A human-resources executive, Jesse Meschuk, also left Blizzard earlier this week, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Video GamesIGN

In First Statement as Blizzard Co-Lead, Jen Oneal Reassures Investors That Diablo and Overwatch 2 Are Doing Great

Earlier today, it was announced that Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal would be taking over as Blizzard co-heads from former president J Allen Brack amidst an ongoing lawsuit alleging harassment and toxic work culture filed by the state of California. In an earnings call today, Oneal was asked to comment on the current situation at Blizzard in response to an investor question and took the opportunity to focus on game pipelines and employee passion.
Irvine, CAmynewsla.com

Blizzard Entertainment Leader Steps Down Amid Sexism Scandal

The leader of Blizzard Entertainment is stepping down amid widespread accusations of sexism in the workplace at the Irvine video game company. J. Allen Brack will be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who will co-lead Blizzard moving forward. Oneal is the former head of Vicarious Visions, which is now part of Blizzard Entertainment. Ybarra, a former Xbox executive who joined the company in 2019, was Blizzard’s executive vice president and general manager of platform and technology.
California Statetechxplore.com

Activision Blizzard executive exits following sexism row

Activision Blizzard unveiled a management shakeup Tuesday following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the "Call of Duty" game giant enabled toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women. The head of the Blizzard Entertainment unit, J. Allen Brack, is leaving "to pursue new opportunities," the company said in...
BusinessArs Technica

Shareholders sue Activision Blizzard for withholding harassment info

In a proposed class-action lawsuit, Activision Blizzard shareholders argue that they were "economically damaged" by company executives withholding information and allegations that have recently come to light through a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) discrimination and harassment lawsuit against the company. The class-action complaint, filed in a...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

J. Allen Brack, chairman of Blizzard, resigns from the company

Blizzard’s president, J. Allen Brack, resigned from the company following the discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard. According to the news announced on the Blizzard website, Brack will be replaced by ‘assistant managers’ Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra. Oneal, who was previously head of Vicarious Visions, joined Blizzard in January. Former Xbox employee Ybarra joined Blizzard in 2019. Oneal and Ybarra, the relatively new additions to the Blizzard leadership, are lurking around the company. from allegations of discrimination and harassment They seem pretty far away.
BusinessPC Gamer

A class-action law firm is looking to make money off its own Activision Blizzard lawsuit

Activision Blizzard is facing another legal action arising out of the lawsuit filed against it in July by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleges widespread discrimination, sexual harassment, and a "frat boy" culture throughout the company. Somewhat confusingly, this new action, available via Ars Technica, is not being filed on behalf of employees, but shareholders who have allegedly suffered losses because Activision Blizzard failed to disclose that it was under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy