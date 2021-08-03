Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, White City, Indian River Estates, Saint Lucie West, Fort Pierce South, Nettles Island, Tradition Field, and Waveland. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.