Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Lucie County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, White City, Indian River Estates, Saint Lucie West, Fort Pierce South, Nettles Island, Tradition Field, and Waveland. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Indian River Estates, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Florida#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#St Lucie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy