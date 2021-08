Want to know our biggest disappointment of the summer, far and away above all the failed garden crops and the Great Vole Invasion? We did not get to go to the State Fair. The fair is our must-see, an annual road trip. At the fair we always start with the huge farm equipment, where we pet the classic Farmall tractors. Then we pet the goats. We move on to the horses and pigs. One of us refuses to pet pigs. That person is not me.