There's nothing in the world that can ruin an appetite more than a packed restaurant with a two-hour waitlist. This happened to me more times than I can count, and it always seems to occur when my stomach is growling the most. Just the other night, I went down to the South End of New Bedford to see what all the fuss was about with this new Cisco Brewing place. As soon as I stepped in line to see the hostess, there were two couples in front of me.