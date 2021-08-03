14-year-old boy hospitalized after crash near Betty Fairfax High School in Phoenix

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car near Betty Fairfax High School Tuesday morning, azfamily reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 a.m.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department, said officers arrived at the scene and found the boy lying in the roadway. The boy was walking to school and walked between a backup of cars when he was hit by one.

The driver in the crash stayed at the scene and police said neither speed nor impairment were a factor in the crash.

"This is actually another good opportunity to tell the public that school is starting again. [There are] kids everywhere. There's a lot more pedestrian traffic particularly in this time of day and we urge drivers to be cognizant of kids crossing midblock even though they are not in a crosswalk, speed limits near schools and be extra cautious," says Cole.