Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

14-year-old boy hospitalized after crash near Betty Fairfax High School in Phoenix

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289drF_0bGanrh200
(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car near Betty Fairfax High School Tuesday morning, azfamily reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 a.m.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department, said officers arrived at the scene and found the boy lying in the roadway. The boy was walking to school and walked between a backup of cars when he was hit by one.

The driver in the crash stayed at the scene and police said neither speed nor impairment were a factor in the crash.

"This is actually another good opportunity to tell the public that school is starting again. [There are] kids everywhere. There's a lot more pedestrian traffic particularly in this time of day and we urge drivers to be cognizant of kids crossing midblock even though they are not in a crosswalk, speed limits near schools and be extra cautious," says Cole. 

Comments / 2

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Midblock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Goodyear, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Driver dead after crashing into light pole on Loop 303

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (GOODYEAR, Ariz.) A driver died after crashing into a light pole in Goodyear on Thursday afternoon, azfamily reported. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a Chevy Silverado was driving north on Loop 303 near Camelback Road and crashed into a light pole around 1:30 p.m.
Peoria, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Two injured after chlorine explosion in Peoria home

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (PEORIA, Ariz.) One man and a firefighter were injured after a five-gallon bucket of chlorine exploded Wednesday in Peoria, 12 News reported. The Peoria Fire Department said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was taken to due to exposure to chlorine.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A shooting in Phoenix early Monday left one person dead and the Phoenix Police Department is investigating, ABC 15 reported. Police said the officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Highland Avenue around 4 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Police: Fight led to shooting death in Phoenix

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) The first of two unrelated shootings left one person dead in Phoenix Sunday night, FOX 10 reported. The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened in a residential area near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:20 p.m.

Comments / 2

Community Policy