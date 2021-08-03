Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Harvey Convention Center demolition event set for Wednesday

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

TYLER — The demolition event for Tyler’s Harvey Convention Center is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in anticipation of an all-new Rose Complex. The event was scheduled for August 2 but was delayed due to rain. The public is invited to the proceeding, which will include a ceremony followed by the first stage of demolition. After the ceremony, attendees are invited to watch the demolition kickoff from a safe distance on bleachers set up in advance. Warren encourages you to come “with some excitement in anticipation of the new Rose Complex.” Target date for the new facility is October 2022.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Warren, TX
Local
Texas Government
Center, TX
Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Rose#Harvey Convention Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan official: Much of Kunduz city controlled by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. Ghulam Rabani Rabani said fighting between insurgents and government forces had taken place around the governor’s office and police...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy