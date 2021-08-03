Belton Family Fest 20201

Each year, the Rose Fest Medallion is hidden and awaits one lucky seeker. For the last 15 years, Jacob Prondzinski has been one of many unlucky seekers. This year, that wasn't the case for Prondzinski, who found the 2021 Rose Fest Medallion around 8 p.m. Wednesday with some brainstorming help from his wife Ashley, and children Eliza, Payton and River. Together the team of five put several of the clues provided together and traced them back to find the medallion under the step of the red building at the Kenyon Cemetery.