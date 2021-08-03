Grace Van Patten to Star in Hulu Series Tell Me Lies
Hulu today announced the straight-to-series pick up of Tell Me Lies, starring Grace Van Patten and based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name (buy at Amazon). Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences.www.vitalthrills.com
Comments / 0