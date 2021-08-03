Cancel
Amazon's Cinderella Drops First Trailer With A Surprising Take on Fairy Godmother

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Fairy tales are coming to life and the latest addition to that would be the modern live-action adaptation of Cinderella by Amazon Studios. The first full trailer of the musical movie drops and it featured a surprising take of the film on Fairy Godmother with Billy Porter, the Fab G, covered in gold making the titular character’s dream come true.

Minnie Driver
Missy Elliott
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings could feature a surprisingly character

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings has the potential to give fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work things that they didn’t get from Peter Jackson’s live-action Hobbit or Rings films. The series’ setting in the Second Age of Middle-earth means it’ll bring to life events and characters that no other Tolkien adaptation has up to this point, and that alone makes it a worthy project.
Lady Gaga Is Unrecognisable As First House Of Gucci Trailer Drops

Lady Gaga's new crime drama, House Of Gucci, officially has its first trailer. The movie, about the infamous Gucci family, stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani alongside a massive cast, including Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, plus Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemm.
Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Camila Cabello Is A Pantsuit-Wearing Girlboss In First 'Cinderella' Trailer

Camila Cabello is the new belle of the ball in the first trailer for Amazon’s upcoming spin on the classic fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Given just how many iterations of the scrappy princess we’ve seen over the years ― let’s all agree that we peaked with Brandy’s version ― it should come as no surprise that a modern musical adaptation of her story would contain some updates.
First Cinderella Remake Trailer Has Fans Confused About James Corden

Earlier today came the first official trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella reboot, a new version of the story driven by music and featuring pop star Camila Cabello playing the beloved princess. Though the songs appeared to be well received by those that viewed the trailer there was one thing that had many perplexed, the surprise arrival of none other than James Corden in the middle of the trailer. Corden, a producer on the film, plays the human form of one of the mice that is transformed by Billy Porter as Fab G, the new fairy godparent for the film's version of the story.
Trailer : Cinderella starring Camila Cabello & Idina Menzel

A new trailer for Amazon Studio’s “Cinderella”, premiering on Amazon Prime September 3, has been released. From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with. Our ambitious heroine (Camilla Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.
First trailer for the remake of Amazon

The video shows you numerous excerpts from the film, which, in contrast to other adaptations of the well-known story, takes a somewhat more unusual path. The focus is not necessarily on a purely fairytale-like story, but a mixture of comedy, dance and singing – without completely losing sight of the original. So it’s more in the direction of a classic musical.
Hulu's Y: The Last Man First Trailer Drops Tomorrow

The first trailer for Hulu's adaptation of Y: The Last Man will drop on August 5 at 1 PM EST / 10 AM PST. The streaming service announced that the first substantive clip of the series in a tweet you can see below--which has a five-second teaser with some very quick imagery from the show.

