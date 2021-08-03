Cancel
Microsoft to Require Proof of Vaccination for U.S. Office Entry

By Rob Lenihan
Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report said Tuesday that starting next month, it would require employees to show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can enter any company facility in the U.S.

Separately, Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report said it would require its U.S. staff to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

The move comes as the Redmond, Wash., software titan and the Springdale, Ark., foods giant join a growing list of companies bolstering their policies in the wake of a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Microsoft also said its U.S. facilities will fully reopen no earlier than Oct. 4. The previous plan was to reopen on Sept. 7. The offices shut down in March 2020 as the pandemic was ramping up.

Shares of Microsoft at last check were up 0.7% to $286.71.

A Microsoft spokesperson said that starting in September, the company "will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S., and will have an accommodation process in place for employees."

"We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed," the spokesperson said.

Tyson also said that beyond its U.S. employees, its other staffers must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, subject to talks with locations represented by unions, Tyson said.

The company said that to date half its U.S. workforce has been vaccinated and "coronavirus infection rates among team members remain low." Tyson employs a total of 139,000 people.

Tyson shares recently were up 0.4% at $72.01.

Another key company, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, the Chicago burger icon, will require workers and customers alike to wear masks again, regardless of their vaccination status.

The surge of COVID-19 fueled by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates is sending the country backward in the pandemic, as hospitalizations reach wintertime levels.

On Monday, for the first time since Feb. 27, more than 50,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, CNN reported, citing data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, New York City became the first city in the U.S. to require people to prove they are vaccinated to enter some indoor activities. Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment centers.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report, which recently required U.S. workers returning to its office to be vaccinated, said on Monday that employees would have to wear masks in the office regardless of their vaccination status.

Last week Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report said it was delaying its planned return to work for most employees until October and will require anyone working on its campuses to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Disney (DIS) - Get Report also updated their COVID-19 policies to require certain employees to be vaccinated, following new guidance released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to increased Delta variant infections.

