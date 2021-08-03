The 2021 Minnesota State Fair: Everything you need to know

Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is less than a month away. Here's everything you need to know for planning your 2021 Get-Together adventure.

Dates

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair run Thursday, Aug. 26 through Labor Day (that's Monday, Sept. 6.

Ticket prices

Admission during the fair is $16 for most people (13-64 years old), and $14 for seniors (65-plus) and kids (5-12). Children 4 and under get in for free.

But, pre-fair tickets are $13 for everyone ages 5 and up until 9 p.m., Aug. 25. You can buy them online here, via regular mail (though plan for two weeks' delivery time), through the phone, at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office or at select Cub Foods locations.

Discount days

The State Fair's discount days return for 2021. They include:

Opening Day (Thursday, Aug. 26)

$14 for adults (13-64)

$11 for seniors (65+)

$11 for kids (5-12)

Seniors Day (Monday, Aug. 30)

$11 for seniors (65+)

Military Appreciation Day (Tuesday, Aug. 31)

For active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses, with proof of service.

$11 for adults (13-64)

$11 for seniors (65+)

$11 for kids (5-12)

Kid Day (Wednesday, Sept. 1)

$11 for kids (5-12)

Seniors Day (Thursday, Sept. 2)

$11 for seniors (65+)

Kids Day (Monday, Sept. 6)

11 for kids (5-12)

Will 2020 tickets be honored?

If you purchased a ticket for the cancelled 2020 Minnesota State Fair, it will be valid for 2021. You don't need to do anything — just bring it to the gate and get it scanned while entering, the fair says.

New foods

This is why we State Fair, right? The intentionally over-the-top, creative, celebratory, delicious food on offer.

There are 26 new foods on offer. Here are 10 that people seem to be intrigued by — but make sure to look at the full list at the link below, in case there's something else you're excited by.

New beers, seltzers and beverages

A whopping 56 new drinks will debut at the Minnesota State Fair in 2021. You'll be able to choose from some specially brewed IPAs, ales and ciders, as well as more unique drinks, such as a Kirby Pucker Watermelon Paloma, an Aromatic Mike’s® Hard Lemonade Slushie or a Flirty Fruity Bubbles wine that features crushed Fruity Pebbles cereal on the rim. There are too many to list here, but we organized the new drinks by location and listed them here.

New food vendors

The State Fair will welcome six brand new food vendors for 2021:

Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts — Gourmet, hand-cut yeast donuts

Scenic 61 by New Scenic Cafe — Street food inspired by the North Shore

Midtown Global Market's Andy's Garage — Vegetarian Chorizo corn dog and more, only at the fair Aug. 26-31

Summer Lakes Beverage — Fresh-brewed tea, citrus drinks and mocktails

Baba’s — A wide assortment of hummus bowls, served with pita

Solem Concessions Cheese Curds and Mini Donuts — Blueberry mini donuts and seasoned (ranch, garlic and original) cheese curds

Read more about them here and here

Mighty Midway tickets

A new 55-foot-tall roller coaster called Riptide will make its State Fair Midway debut this year, so if you enjoy thrill rides, look out for that.

Midway tickets are $15 for a sheet of 20 before the fair. At the fair, it's $1 per ticket, $25 for 28 tickets, or $50 for 60 tickets. Most rides cost 4-6 tickets, while most carnival games require 4 tickets. Midway hours are 10 a.m.-midnight most days.

There are also special discount and promotion days, meaning cheaper ride and game prices, better prizes or additional plays. Those days are:

Thursday, Aug. 26

Monday, Aug. 30

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 6

With early bird promotion specials offered on the following days before 1 p.m.:

Friday, Aug. 27

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Thursday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Free entertainment lineup

What is a Minnesota State Fair without free entertainment? The 2021 lineup includes 900 shows by more than 100 acts.

That includes music by Sister Sledge, DSL Dire Straits Legacy, Ezra Ray Hart, The Legendary Wailers, Yam Haus, and Nur-D.

And shows such as All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash show and Timberworks Lumberjack Show are back, as is the daily parade, karaoke and magic shows.

Grandstand shows

The Grandstand will once again be rocking with big names, including Miranda Lambert on Aug. 26, Tim McGraw Sept. 1 and the Chainsmokers Sept. 2. Here's the quick rundown:

Miranda Lambert with guest Lindsay El — Ag. 26

Maren Morris with guest to be announced — Aug. 27

The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger — Aug. 28

TLC and Shaggy with guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony — Aug. 29

The Spinners with guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots — Aug. 30

The Doobie Brothers featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band — Aug. 31

Tim McGraw with guest Midland — Sept. 1

The Chainsmokers with guest GASHI — Sept. 2

Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with guest Modern West — Sept. 3

George Thorogood & The Destroyers with guest Night Ranger — Sept.

State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals — Sept. 5

Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with guest Okee Dokee Brothers — Sept. 6

New attractions and exhibits

A handful of new attractions will debut at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, including the Joyful World Mural Park, Destination Healthy Skin, Catch Co.'s Bassmobile and Fraser Sensory Building

A free COVID vaccination clinic will also be on-site.

Cancelled or modified attractions

Some attractions, exhibits and events have been cancelled or modified, either due to COVID-19 or as an operational decision. These will not be at the State Fair this year:

3rd Lair SkatePark

EquiMania!™

Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage

Giant Sing Along

Go Karts

Great Big Sandbox

Laser Encore’s Laser Hitz Show

River Raft Ride

Other changes to watch for:

- The CHS Miracle of Birth Center will have newborn farm animals, rather than showing live births.

- The Llama Costume Contest is moving to the Warner Coliseum

- Sean Emery, the longest-running entertainer at the State Fair, retired and won't partake this year

- Dan Patch Park will be open green space on three days, rather than the usual Read & Ride Day, Hubbard Broadcasting Day and AARP Day

- Adventure Park with the extreme thrill rides is now south of Judson Avenue, between the CHS Miracle of Birth Center and the Dairy Building

COVID-19: Vaccinations and masks

As of right now, the Minnesota State Fair is not planning for daily attendance limits, but general manager Jerry Hammer told BMTN this was something being considered as the delta variant spreads throughout Minnesota.

Also being considered are indoor face mask requirements, though final decision has been made yet. At this point, anyone not fully vaccinated is "strongly encouraged" to wear a face mask.

Also know that face masks are required on Park & Ride and Express buses.

The State Fair is specifically asking people to not attend if, during the 14 days before their visit, they:

Tested positive or presumptively positive for COVID-19,

Experienced any COVID-19 related symptoms

Have been in direct contact with, or in the immediate vicinity of, any person who is confirmed or suspected of being infected with COVID-19

Odds and ends

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern seems skeptical of State Fair food, referring to the beloved dishes as "gimmicks." But he is a State Fair fanatic, and on his website you can find some of his essential State Fair dishes.

The State Fair planned to hire more than 1,000 workers to help put on this year's Get-Together.

You won't see the Star Tribune's Rick Nelson undertake his popular annual endurance trial of eating every new food at the Minnesota State Fair on opening day. He has moved to a new beat for the paper.