Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Laird Superfood Announces Line Of Pumpkin Spice Flavored Superfood Creamers

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Laird Superfood(NYSE American: LSF), today announced the seasonal relaunch of its cult-favorite Pumpkin Spice coffee creamer. Coming in three dairy-free alternatives, this flavor was created for the pumpkin spice lover looking for a real food version of their favorite seasonal flavor. Closely following the brand's recent launch of its first non-coconut based creamer with Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer, the brand is introducing a new way to Pumpkin Spice with its Aloha OatMac Creamer. Additionally, the seasonal favorite flavor will be available in the Original Superfood Creamer and a refrigerated Liquid Creamerversion.

Featuring warming notes of pumpkin spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg and real pumpkin powder, these creamer products can spice up your coffee without the guilt. Laird Superfood Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer combines the brand's Original Superfood Creamer with real pumpkin and festive spices. This festive blend is a perfect boost for a morning cup of coffee, tea, smoothie and more. Meanwhile, the Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer in Pumpkin Spice is a special blend of OatMac creamer the superfood way, with the inviting flavors of pumpkin spice and nourishing, buttery macadamia and oats, without any artificial flavors or sweeteners, making it the perfect addition to hot or iced coffee. Lastly, Laird Superfood's fresh and plant-based Liquid Superfood Creamer is now available in the festive Pumpkin Spice option featuring functional mushrooms including Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Chaga. The pumpkin spice flavor consumers love can now be found in the refrigerated section.

"We are so excited to re-release the seasonal favorite flavor, Pumpkin Spice, now coming in three amazing ways to enjoy including Superfood Creamer, Aloha OatMac, and Liquid Creamer," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "The all new pumpkin spice creamers are a guilt-free option compared to other overly sweet pumpkin spice beverages. I love these creamers because they are the perfect, feel good ingredient to make a gourmet fall-festive latte anywhere."

"Unquestionable deliciousness in every sip," said Sandy Egge, Sr. Director of Innovation. "Real-food derived ingredients in both a coconut cream base, or gluten free organic oat and macadamia nut base -- these creamer options are the perfect addition to your cup! No Junk!"

Pumpkin Spice Liquid Creamer is priced at $4.95 for 16 fl oz and can be purchased at many grocery stores nationwide this fall. Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Aloha OatMax Creamer prices both start at $9.95. To purchase these two products now and for more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc.creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, future marketing partnerships, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "will", "shall", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in the business of the Company, its customers and its partners, as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC by the Company, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's periodic reports. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005952/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spices#Food Drink#Nyse American#Lsf#Non Coconut#Oatmac#Innovation#Lairdsuperfood Com#Company#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Cold Brew Coffees—Ranked!

Nothing is quite as satisfying as a slow, smooth sip of cold brew. The art of steeping coffee in cold water for several hours makes for a less bitter cup of joe with all the caffeine your heart desires. "Preparing coffee in a cold brew fashion results in a less...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Baked Good-Flavored Coffee Creamers

These new Coffee Mate Natural Bliss products are being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a range of flavors to try out during fall 2021. The creamers come in the form of the Natural Bliss Cinnamon Swirl Latte Flavored Creamer and the Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Oat Milk Creamer, which are both formulated to mimic a different baked good flavor experience. Each of the creamers will come in 32-fl-oz bottles with a retail price point of $5.49 each.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

An easy-to-make summer sweet: 3-Ingredient Strawberry Ice Cream

(Culinary.net) When it’s beyond hot outside and the kids are begging for a delicious afternoon snack, sometimes it’s difficult to know where to turn. The pantry is full and the refrigerator is stocked, yet nothing sounds appetizing when it’s scorching outside. Combining three simple ingredients you probably already have in...
Recipeskidsactivitiesblog.com

Best Recipe For Pumpkin Spice Seasoning

The key to many fall dishes and drinks, pumpkin spice is simple (and cheap) to make at home with our easy pumpkin spice recipe!. Not only will you be stocking your spice shelf, your kitchen will also be filled with the spicy aroma of pumpkin, ginger, and cloves as you whip up your own homemade pumpkin pie spice.
RecipesKHON2

Best pumpkin spice syrup for flavoring drinks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which pumpkin spice syrup is the best for flavoring drinks?. For some, fall is the perfect time to begin adding pumpkin spice to their favorite drinks. For others, pumpkin spice is a year-round treat that makes everything taste better. No matter where you fall on the pumpkin spice spectrum, knowing how to make the flavored treats at home is a great way to save money and fine-tune your favorite recipes.
Food & Drinkswholefoodsmagazine.com

Veggie Based Snack

Sensible Portions has introduced new Garden Veggie Puffs. Garden Veggie Puffs come in three flavors: White Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, and Screamin’ Hot. The snacks are made with non-GMO ingredients, contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.
Food & Drinks1069morefm.com

Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Will Arrive This Fall

We’re still a month-and-a-half from fall. But here’s something to look forward to, or not. Someone decided pumpkin spice RAMEN is a thing people might want. Cup Noodles just announced they’re selling a new pumpkin spice flavor this fall. It’ll be available nationwide at Walmart beginning in October. The reactions...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Summer Snacking: Melanie’s Boredom Busting Cheesecake Yogurt

With Louisiana setting records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and the reinstated mask mandate to help curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, these days we’re opting for a semi-self-lockdown. That plus the oppressive heat means we aren’t even going out on our daily walks with any regularity. All of this to say I’m looking for safe and cheap thrills at home. My yoga and meditation practices are on solid footing, the plants are flourishing and there’s not much left for me to decorate or redecorate, since I already did that during the last actual lockdown. So, I’m tinkering in the kitchen. My latest and most exciting creation is a cheesecake yogurt cup that has been my go-to snack or dessert the past week. Now, stay with me on this one. It is hubby approved, so don’t dismiss it because it sounds like health food. Here’s how to make it:
Food & Drinkslexmed.com

Superfood of the Month: Peaches

Summertime means peach season. This juicy fruit not only tastes good - it's good for you. Peaches are rich in phenolic and carotenoid compounds, which possess anti-tumor and anti-cancer properties. The chlorogenic and neochlorogenic acids present in peaches inhibit the growth of breast cancer cells without affecting normal cells. Peaches...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Flavored Whiskeys Arrive From Two Trees Beverage Co.

Two Trees Beverage Co. Inc. out of North Carolina recently announced two new spirits to toast to fall and the holiday season: Two Trees Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint wood-crafted flavored whiskeys. Both varieties will start shipping to retail and on-premise operations by mid-September, and are available in 750 mL bottles...
Recipescookitonce.com

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 10 mins | Total Time: 2 hrs 30 mins | Servings: 30 cookies. These crazy soft and chewy Pumpkin Spice Cookies are the perfect fall dessert! Flavorful cookies rolled in cinnamon sugar. These amazing cookies will remind you of snickerdoodles. Ingredients. 2 and...
Food & Drinksperfumerflavorist.com

Nissin Foods Debuts Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Flavor

Nissin Foods, the creator of Cup Noodles, has launched the limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice flavor. In time for both the fall season and the brand’s 50th anniversary, the seasonal flavor will hit Walmart shelves exclusively across the U.S. in late October. The fall flavor is saucy, not soup-based, and...
RecipesFood52

How to Make Pumpkin Pie Spice at Home

Picture this: It’s the weekend and you’re baking a pie, not because you have company coming over, but just for fun. You’re wearing a thick sweater, thicker socks, and you turn on the oven. While that heats up, you gather ingredients: flour, sugar, eggs, pumpkin purée, and—oh no. You’re out of pumpkin pie spice. But don’t worry: We can fix this! You can easily make DIY pumpkin pie spice at home using other basic spice staples like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Ahead, we’re sharing a few pumpkin pie spice recipes for when you find yourself in a pinch.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Pumpkin Spice Milanos Are Back To Make Autumn Sweeter Than Ever

It’s time to give your tastebuds a jumpstart on your favorite fall flavors, because Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies are making an early comeback. Yep, you heard that right — the tasty bites will officially be hitting shelves in early August. If you’re ready to kick off the season of leaves and sweaters ASAP, here’s where to buy Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies for a fall treat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy