Tim Rice And Andrew Lloyd Webber's Revolutionary Album 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Special 50th Anniversary Editions Out September 17, 2021

ALBUM REMASTERED AT ABBEY ROAD

FORMATS INCLUDE: 3CD CELEBRATION BOX SET (INCLUDING 100-PAGE BOOKLET) 2CD DIGIPAK SET 2LP GATEFOLD EDITION 2LP GATEFOLD LIMITED EDITION (REPLICA OF 1970 ORIGINAL) SD/HD VERSIONS IN DELUXE AND STANDARD EDITION

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1970 concept double album, Jesus Christ Superstar , it has today been announced that a variety of special anniversary edition albums will be released September 17.This landmark release, which includes full cooperation from the creators Tim Riceand Andrew Lloyd Webber, features an array of exclusive demos, commentaries, interviews and much more.

In 1970, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber released Jesus Christ Superstar as a concept double album. It became a massive global best-seller, topping the US Billboard Top LPs chart in both February and May 1971, as well as ranking at number one in the year-end chart. By 1983, the album had sold over 7 million copies worldwide.

However, the journey to international success was far from straightforward. As unknown names in musical theatre, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber were unable to find a producer willing to stage their ambitious idea for a religious-themed rock opera. Eventually, they persuaded MCA records to let them record the score first. Using a full orchestra, and with the outstanding talents of Ian Gillan, Murray Head, Yvonne Elliman and The Grease Band, they created a masterpiece that revolutionized the form of musical theatre.

Within a year of its chart success, stage productions of " Jesus Christ Superstar" began to appear all over the world, leading to record-breaking runs in the West End, a hit Hollywood film, Tony nominations and Olivier Awards. Its influence and impact have not diminished: in 2018 the NBC live production of the show, starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles, resulted in Emmy Award wins for Rice and Lloyd Webber (thereby making them two of the 16 people in history to have won an Emmy®, a Grammy®, an Oscar® and a Tony®).

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "A musical about Jesus Christ! Back in 1969 the mere thought had theatre producers falling about with laughter. But somehow Tim Rice and I persuaded MCA to record a single. It came at a time when fusion was all the rage. The Rolling Stones had recorded with the London Bach Choir. Deep Purple's Jon Lord composed a symphony for rock band and orchestra. So I was like a kid in a sweet shop when I was able to combine a rock band, a symphony orchestra and a gospel choir in what was the first track to be recorded, simply titled Superstar. Overriding everything was that we were telling our story in sound - and sound alone. We had none of the visual elements of theatres and film to fall back on. A cast-iron musical and dramatic structure was the key. Dialogue had no place on a record, so music and lyrics had to carry everything. In truth, we were writing a musical radio play. Ultimately, this gave us one enormous advantage. Audiences came to know our recordings so well that no future director or producer could add musical passages for scene changes or tamper with the construction. The score had become set in stone."

Tim Rice stated, "I have nothing but fond memories of the writing and recording of Jesus Christ Superstar. We were incredibly lucky; we had a record company and a management team who were willing to take huge risks. Not just in terms of belief in our idea but also in terms of providing a budget to fulfil our musical vision which brought together a rock band, a full orchestra and not just one but two separate choirs ." He added, "I'm incredibly proud and grateful to have been part of it all, perhaps more now at 76 than I was at 25. "

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy Award-winner Nile Rodgers has commented on the impact of the musical through his career, stating " Jesus Christ Superstar permeated every part of our lives then. It was a cultural explosion, like an earthquake or asteroid crashing...with Tim, he made a genius work in Jesus Christ Superstar, which was as revolutionary to hippies as Miles Davis' Bitches Brew was to jazz."

The special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 concept double album and its continued success spanning 50 years. With the new editions all having been re-mastered at Abbey Road,fans have a great selection to choose from. There is a 10x10" 3-CD Celebration Box Setwith exclusive unreleased material, as well as a 100-page hard-back booklet. Inside, fans can dive into interviews between Lloyd Webber and Rice, essays from famous figures including Nile Rodgersand Matt Berry,the 1970 lyric book, memorabilia from Tim Rice's personal collection and more. Also available are 2CD Digipak set, 2LP gatefold editionwhich have been half-speed mastered, 2LP gatefold limited editionwhich comes as a replica of the original 1970 fold-out envelope sleeve. These special anniversary editions are also available in SD/HD versions in deluxe and standard edition.

A tribute to an international phenomenon, these special 50th anniversary editions are the perfect way to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of " Jesus Christ Superstar."

TRACK LISTINGS

3CD CELEBRATION BOX SET - RIGID SLIPCASE AND 100-PAGE HARDBACK BOOK Includes unreleased material mixed by Nick Davis. The album was remastered by Miles Showell and Nick Davis at Abbey Road in November 2020. Includes a 100-Page Booklet, with extensive notes by Lois Wilson with new interviews from all the main protagonists and memorabilia from Tim Rice's personal collection.

CD1

  1. Overture
  2. Heaven On Their Minds
  3. What's The Buzz - Strange Thing, Mystifying
  4. Everything's Alright
  5. This Jesus Must Die
  6. Hosanna
  7. Simon Zealotes - Poor Jerusalem
  8. Pilate's Dream
  9. The Temple
  10. Everything's Alright
  11. I Don't Know How To Love Him
  12. Damned For All Time - Blood Money

CD2

  1. The Last Supper
  2. Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say)
  3. The Arrest
  4. Peter's Denial
  5. Pilate And Christ
  6. King Herod's Song
  7. Judas' Death
  8. Trial Before Pilate (Including the 39 Lashes)
  9. Superstar
  10. Crucifixion
  11. John Nineteen: Forty-one

CD3:

  1. Blood Money (guide vocal)*
  2. Herod's Song (guide vocal)*
  3. I Don't Know How To Love Him (Tim Rice Commentary)*
  4. This Jesus Must Die (scat vocal 1)*
  5. This Jesus Must Die (scat vocal 2)* Unreleased Instrumental*
  6. I Don't Know How To Love Him (single edit)
  7. 1970 open-end Interview with the creators Of Jesus Christ Superstar Part One (includes Superstar, Heaven On Their Minds, I Don't Know How To Love Him)
  8. 1970 open-end Interview with the creators Of Jesus Christ Superstar Part Two (includes Gethsemane, Herod's Song and Superstar).

2CD DIGIPAK SET

CD1

  1. Overture
  2. Heaven On Their Minds
  3. What's The Buzz - Strange Thing, Mystifying
  4. Everything's Alright
  5. This Jesus Must Die
  6. Hosanna
  7. Simon Zealotes - Poor Jerusalem
  8. Pilate's Dream
  9. The Temple
  10. Everything's Alright
  11. I Don't Know How To Love Him
  12. Damned For All Time - Blood Money

CD2

  1. The Last Supper
  2. Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say)
  3. The Arrest
  4. Peter's Denial
  5. Pilate And Christ
  6. King Herod's Song
  7. Judas' Death
  8. Trial Before Pilate (Including the 39 Lashes)
  9. Superstar
  10. Crucifixion
  11. John Nineteen: Forty-one

2LP GATEFOLD EDITION - HALF SPEED MASTERED AT ABBEY ROAD BY MILES SHOWELL

LP One

Side One

  1. Overture
  2. Heaven On Their Minds
  3. What's The Buzz - Strange Thing, Mystifying
  4. Everything's Alright
  5. This Jesus Must Die

Side Two

  1. Hosanna
  2. Simon Zealotes - Poor Jerusalem
  3. Pilate's Dream
  4. The Temple
  5. Everything's Alright
  6. I Don't Know How To Love Him
  7. Damned For All Time - Blood Money

LP Two

Side One

  1. The Last Supper
  2. Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say)
  3. The Arrest
  4. Peter's Denial
  5. Pilate And Christ
  6. King Herod's Song

Side Two

  1. Judas' Death
  2. Trial Before Pilate (Including the 39 Lashes)
  3. Superstar
  4. Crucifixion
  5. John Nineteen: Forty-one

2LP GATEFOLD LIMITED EDITION Replica of the 1970 original fold-out envelope sleeve. Half-speed mastered at Abbey Road. EDITION LIMITED TO 3000.

LP One

Side One

  1. Overture
  2. Heaven On Their Minds
  3. What's The Buzz - Strange Thing, Mystifying
  4. Everything's Alright
  5. This Jesus Must Die

Side Two

  1. Hosanna
  2. Simon Zealotes - Poor Jerusalem
  3. Pilate's Dream
  4. The Temple
  5. Everything's Alright
  6. I Don't Know How To Love Him
  7. Damned For All Time - Blood Money

LP Two

Side One

  1. The Last Supper
  2. Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say)
  3. The Arrest
  4. Peter's Denial
  5. Pilate And Christ
  6. King Herod's Song

Side Two

  1. Judas' Death
  2. Trial Before Pilate (Including the 39 Lashes)
  3. Superstar
  4. Crucifixion
  5. John Nineteen: Forty-one

ALSO AVAILABLE IN SD/HD VERSIONS IN DELUXE AND STANDARD EDITION

