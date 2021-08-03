Elastic Announces The Launch And General Availability Of Limitless XDR In Elastic Security, General Availability Of Elastic Agent, And Centralized Management Of Elastic Enterprise Search

Cancel
Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and enhancements across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, which are built in a single platform - the Elastic Stack.

New capabilities include the general availability of Elastic Agent, a single, unified agent that simplifies the management and monitoring of data from a growing volume of diverse sources, centrally managed in Fleet to give users broad visibility and control over their environments.

With Elastic Agent, Elastic Security users benefit from integrated ransomware and malware prevention, as well as remediation capabilities directly from the endpoint. Elastic Observability users gain better visibility across their applications and infrastructure, as well as secure, centralized agent management.

Elastic announces the launch and general availability of the industry's first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Part of Elastic Security, Elastic Limitless XDR modernizes security operations by unifying the capabilities of security information and event management (SIEM), security analytics, and endpoint security on one platform.

Additionally, Elastic Enterprise Search can now be centrally managed in Kibana, the single management interface across all Elastic solutions.

Other key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud, and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud

Elastic announces the general availability of Elastic Agent with centralized management in Elastic Fleet. First released in beta in 7.9 and now generally available in 7.14, Elastic Agent serves as a single unified agent to make it simple for customers and users to onboard and manage new data sources fast, while also protecting their endpoints from cyber security threats. Elastic Agent is an Elastic Stack capability that delivers value to users across Elastic Security and Elastic Observability solutions.

Elastic also announces that support for Microsoft Azure Private Link is now generally available. Customers can now privately and securely connect their Elastic Cloud deployments to their Azure cloud environments using Private Link endpoints, ensuring their data is not exposed on the open internet.

Elastic Security

Elastic announces the launch and general availability of the industry's first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR) in Elastic Security. Enabled by the general availability of Elastic Agent, Limitless XDR unifies SIEM, security analytics, and endpoint security capabilities on one platform to extend visibility across any environment while eliminating data silos, reducing alert fatigue, and arming practitioners to stop threats quickly and at cloud scale.

Additionally, Elastic Security 7.14 deepens the visibility and response actions delivered with Elastic Agent. Users can quickly quarantine compromised endpoints to mitigate risk and make rich endpoint data available for threat investigations through a curated library of osquery searches. Enhancements to the malware prevention capabilities of Elastic Agent delivers advanced protections across Windows, macOS, and Linux systems against ransomware attacks such as DarkSide and REvil.

Elastic Observability

Elastic announces secure, centralized Elastic Agent management with Fleet to optimize telemetry collection, reduce security risks, and accelerate application root cause analysis. Additionally, Fleet enables users to integrate security into release processes by deploying endpoint security across their organization's infrastructure without slowing down application development.

Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic announces a single management interface for App Search and Workplace Search in Kibana. With this integration, users can create new engines, tune query relevance, manage user access, and customize visualizations from within the same management interface used by Elastic Observability and Elastic Security.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic 7.14.

Supporting Quotes:

  • "Elastic is committed to helping organizations build, run, and protect their organizations at speed and scale on a single platform," said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. "The critical new capabilities introduced across Elastic solutions give customers unprecedented visibility and control over their organization's data, enabling them to continue innovating, improving customer experiences, and driving growth while retaining confidence in the security of their environment."

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic's sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005989/en/

