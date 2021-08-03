Cancel
Iconic Barbering Brand Andis® Company Enters New Era With Rebranding Centered On Empowering Creators

STURTEVANT ,Wis., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis® Company, the leading barbering, styling and animal grooming tools brand dedicated to empowering users to create their way, is reimagining the end-to-end brand experience. Today, it introduces a new positioning as a lifestyle brand that empowers creativity within. The organization will use unique visual storytelling to highlight those at the center of their business - the creators. Andis believes creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way.

Iconic Barbering Brand Andis® Company Enters New Era With Rebranding Centered On Empowering Creators

Front and center of the brand's new positioning and look is the empowered creator. For Andis, creators can be internationally-renowned artists perfecting their next viral hair design, ranchers getting ready to show cattle, pet parents touching up their furry friends between grooming appointments, or people cutting hair at home.

"Andis has always been a passionate advocate for the creatives and visionaries in the world, as well as those solving practical challenges with our tools at home. Now, with our elevated brand experience and striking new look, we are focusing on what matters most to our company - our community of creators," said Co-CEO Matt Andis.

To introduce the new brand, Andis has released a manifesto video, a suite of creator-focused imagery, a new logo and a new website in which customers can purchase tools with greater ease and be inspired by dozens of creators featured for their artistic expression in the new Animal or Barber & Stylist Spotlight section.

"Our new brand identity celebrates a new generation of creators," said Angie Vlasaty Peterson, Andis Company's Director of Branding. "The stories of customers using our tools to express their creativity has always been our motivation to innovate, and we are excited to showcase their inspiration and passion with our new look. What matters most is the artistic journey our users embark upon with their Andis tools - creating in the manner they prefer - an idea central to our new tagline, "Create Your Way."

The Andis Company rebranding celebration launched Monday, August 2 nd, and will continue into 2022 with partnerships, events and social media contests. To stay up to date on the latest rebranding news, visit andis.com and follow Andis® Company on social media accounts for Barbering, Animal Grooming and all of us following along at home!

  • Social Channels:

About Andis® CompanyAndis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com .

Contact: Jeffrey Lunnen jlunnen@evokebrands.com 608.628.7079

Bruce Bock bbock@andisco.com 800.558.9441

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-barbering-brand-andis-company-enters-new-era-with-rebranding-centered-on-empowering-creators-301347396.html

SOURCE Andis Company

#Barbering#Rebranding#Brand Identity#The Creators#Sturtevant#Andis Company#Andis Company#Branding#Andis Com#Social Channels
