MaineCF’s Investing in Leaders of Color Program seeks applications
ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation’s Investing in Leaders of Color Program seeks proposals. The ILOC program is designed for nine people of color in leadership positions at nonprofit organizations that serve communities of color and promote racial equity in Maine. The program offers one-on-one coaching, a professional development stipend, and support for operating costs. The maximum grant awarded through the program to organizations is $6,950.bangordailynews.com
