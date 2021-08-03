Cancel
Economy

USTMA: U.S. tire demand growth accelerating

By Tire Business Report
rubbernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—Demand for tires in the U.S., especially truck tires, has accelerated over the past few months at a pace that could lead to record annual shipments, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association. The industry trade association is forecasting double-digit growth in demand for medium/heavy truck...

