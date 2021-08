The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to identify a vehicle burglary suspect, according to a news release. On Thursday, July 29, between 9:30-10:10 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred outside a gym at 4530 S. Carson St. The victim’s car window was broken and a wallet was taken. The victim’s bank card was used at 10:17 p.m. at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.